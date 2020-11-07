Donald Trump Celebrates Most Ever ‘Legal Votes’ for Sitting President

President Donald Trump continued contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election, but also celebrated his historic gains.

“71,000,000 Legal Votes,” he wrote on Twitter. “The most EVER for a sitting President!”

Former Vice President Joe Biden has already tallied 74,446,452 votes, beating the record of 69,498,516 votes earned by former President Barack Obama in 2008.

President Trump also beat Obama’s record with 70,294,341 votes as a sitting president.

The president also contested votes that were counted without Republican election observers.

“THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS,” he wrote on Twitter, repeating in all-caps that he “WON THE ELECTION.”

The president also contested the millions of mail-in ballots used for the election during the coronavirus crisis.

“BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE,” Trump wrote. “MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!”

Twitter immediately censored Trump’s claims on the platform, as Biden supporters continued celebrating their victory throughout the afternoon on Saturday.

