Leftists Gloat After Media Declares a Biden Victory: ‘Exceedingly Overjoyed’

chuck-schumer smiling
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Progressives flocked to social media to celebrate after mainstream media outlets declared Joe Biden (D) the victor of the 2020 presidential election.

Several media outlets, including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press, declared Biden the winner of the election on Saturday, prompting a wave of celebration from leftists across social media despite the fact that the legal battle over the fundamental integrity of the election is just beginning.

“I am exceedingly overjoyed that Trump has been defeated & that the Biden-Harris team have an opportunity to undo the harm this undeserving Prez has caused the country,” Rep. Maxine Waters, a prolific Trump hater, (D-CA) exclaimed.

“My hope for the future is renewed! Looking forward to working w/ Biden-Harris team to move our country forward!” she added:

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their historic win,” Sen Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said in a tweet, calling for an agenda of “economic, social, racial and environmental justice”:

“Donald Trump will forever be known as an impeached, one term president.,” the Never Trump Lincoln Project remarked:

More:

While leftists celebrate, President Trump, his campaign, and his allies have warned that nothing is settled and that the election is far from over.
“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump wrote in a statement following the media declaring Biden the winner, promising that the election is “far from over.”

