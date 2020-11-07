Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is calling on Arizona officials to promptly “investigate the accuracy and reliability of the Dominion ballot software” following reports of glitches in other states that are using the same software.

“I am calling on @dougducey to call a special session of the AZ Legislature under Article IV of our state constitution to investigate the accuracy and reliability of the Dominion ballot software and its impact on our general election,” Gosar said.

“No election results should be certified until a complete audit of the Dominion machine tallies is made,” he added:

Gosar’s call to action follows reports of a significant glitch in a Michigan county, which used the same software. This glitch, in Antrim County, which officials caught on Wednesday, caused 6,000 ballots that were supposed to go to Republicans to instead go to Democrats.

“If all this wasn’t enough, in Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6,000 vote swing against our candidates,” Michigan Republican Party chairwoman Laura Cox said in a Friday presser.

“The county clerk came forward and said tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes. Since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity,” she continued.

“The people of Michigan deserve a transparent and open process,” she added:

Michigan GOP Chair: Dozens of Michigan counties used the same software that caused 6,000 votes in one county to switch from Trump to Biden. "These counties that used this software need to closely examine their result for similar discrepancies."

As Breitbart News reported, “hypothetically, a similar ‘glitch’ of 6,000 ballots in each of those 47 counties would call 282,000 ballots into question, well above Biden’s current margin of victory.”

Other key battleground states, including Georgia, have used this software, Dominion Voting Systems, and have experienced issues. Voting machines in Georgia’s Spalding and Morgan Counties, for example, crashed on Tuesday morning:

A Georgia election official said that a technical glitch that halted voting in the two counties was caused by a vendor uploading an update to their election machines the night before the election, according to a report by Politico. “That is something that they don’t ever do. I’ve never seen them update anything the day before the election,” said Marcia Ridley, elections supervisor at Spalding County Board of Election. … As for Georgia, the state reportedly implemented Dominion Voting Systems, as well as KnowInk — which makes electronic poll books to sign in voters — in every county for the first time this year.

Dominion reportedly has ties to the Clinton Foundation.