Over 25 people were shot, four fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

On Saturday night CBS 2 reported 21 people had been shot, three fatally. By Sunday morning the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the number had risen to 29 shot with four fatalities.

The first of the fatalities occurred when 28-year-old Deangelo Mills was shot multiple times while standing outside “in the 5900 block of West Huron Street” about 1:40 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The second fatality occurred Saturday “about 3:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 72nd Place,” when police say a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was found and pronounced dead.

The third fatality took the lift of 20-year-old Daniel Zetina, who was sitting in a car around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when someone “walked up and opened fire.” Zetina was shot multiple times and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The fourth fatality occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday, as 25-year-old Lavell Mathis was walking in a vacant lot “in the 4900 block of West Madison Street.” He was approached by another man who drew a gun and opened fire, striking Mathis multiple times and fatally wounding him.

Breitbart News reported that 20 people were shot on Election Day 2020 in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Election Day carnage came one day after Breitbart News outlined a 51 percent surge in murders in Chicago. The Sun-Times announced “655 murders this year through Oct. 31, while the city had 431 during the same period in 2019 — a 51% increase.”

