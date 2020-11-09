At Least 40 Shot, 5 Fatally, over Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 40 people were shot, five fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported over 25 people were shot, four fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone.

Three of those four earliest fatalities happened Saturday, with the fourth occurring around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fourth fatality came as 25-year-old Lavell Mathis was walking in a vacant lot “in the 4900 block of West Madison Street.” Another man approached him, drew a gun, and opened fire, striking Mathis multiple times. Mathis died from his wounds.

On Sunday night CBS 2 reported a fifth fatality occurred at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, when a 24-year-old man was shot in the back “in the 7800 block of South Carpenter Street in Auburn Gresham.” He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Over 25 people were shot, four fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. https://t.co/v2awG2VLJW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 8, 2020

At 11:51 p.m. Sunday night CBS 2 noted 38 people had been shot over the weekend, five fatally. On Monday morning the Chicago Sun-Times reported the weekend total was at 43 shooting victims.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 3,560 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2020, through November 4, 2020. The Tribune’s numbers include fatal and non-fatal shooting victims combined.

As for fatalities alone, the Tribune reports 658 homicides in Lightfoot’s Chicago January 1, 2020, through November 4, 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.