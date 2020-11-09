Former Trump Official Gary Cohn Congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

President Trump’s former economic adviser Gary Cohn, formerly of Goldman Sachs, congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) after the establishment media called the presidential election for them.

In a statement on Sunday, Cohn said he wished Biden and Harris “great success in leading our country” even as Trump’s campaign and election integrity groups have brought lawsuits in various swing states over allegations of voter fraud.

“Congrats to President-elect [Joe Biden] and Vice President-elect [Kamala Harris],” Cohn wrote. “I wish them great success in leading our country. With over 145M votes cast, both campaigns should be applauded for getting an unprecedented number of citizens engaged in the democratic process.”

While in the Trump administration, Cohn fought tirelessly to derail Trump’s “America First” agenda as head of the National Economic Council. On issues involving tariffs, the coal industry, China, the Paris Climate Agreement, and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Cohn sought to convince Trump to implement a globalist economic plan that deviated from his 2016 promises.

Cohn’s congratulations to Biden and Harris come after the former vice president became the favorite among Wall Street, multinational corporations, and big business throughout the 2020 campaign.

In total, Wall Street executives and employees from the nation’s biggest banks, including Goldman Sachs, spent more than $74 million trying to get Biden elected in order to oust Trump.

