Michelle Obama: Reach Out to Trump Voters Who Chose ‘Lies, Hate, Chaos, and Division’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted Saturday that Democrats should reach out to Trump voters even though they supported “lies, hate, chaos, and division.”

Her message underscored the difficulties Americans will have coming together after a bruising presidential campaign — as well as the Obamas’ own unique brand of divisiveness and condescension.

I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. pic.twitter.com/yXqQ3tYRoa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

In 2016, Michelle Obama famously told Democrats at their convention in Philadelphia: “When they go low, we go high.”

