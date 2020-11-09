Report: David Bossie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

David Bossie, the veteran conservative operative who reportedly will lead the Trump campaign’s legal challenges contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election in key battleground states, has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, according to Bloomberg News.

BREAKING: Trump outside adviser David Bossie tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, sources tell me. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2020

Bossie has served as chairman of the conservative advocacy group Citizens United since 2000. He was the deputy campaign manager for President Trump in 2016.

The report comes hours after Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was revealed to have also contracted the virus. “He is resting at his house and is already beginning to feel better,” Carson’s chief of staff Andrew Hughes said of his boss. On Wednesday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also tested positive for the illness, having been among those who attended the president’s election night party at the White House on Tuesday.