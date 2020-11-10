19-Yr-Old Man Charged for Allegedly Buying AR-15 for Kyle Rittenhouse

Nineteen-year-old Dominick Black is in jail and charged with allegedly buying the AR-15 Kyle Rittenhouse used August 25, 2020, during the Jacob Blake riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse was charged in the murder of two people during the violent unrest.

On August 30, 2020, Rittenhouse’s attorney John Pierce told Breitbart News Sunday Rittenhouse used the AR-15 in self-defense. He said:

The rioters got enraged by that. Kyle actually attempted to retreat. He was chased down by attackers that were repeatedly stating that he should be killed. They came at him lightning-fast and attempted to begin striking him and wrestling with this rifle with an intent to kill. He had no choice but to fire his weapon and protect himself.

During that same interview, Pierce claimed the AR-15 was legally possessed but would not say how it was acquired.

He held it was a legal weapon, adding “I can’t comment right now further on the specifics of where the weapon was obtained. It was obtained as a legal weapon. It did not cross state lines. That charge is incorrect as a matter of law in Wisconsin. Actually, that weapon can be possessed by anyone 16 years or older.”

On November 9, 2020, ABC 7 reported 19-year-old Black was under arrest and in jail for allegedly buying the rifle for Rittenhouse.

ABC 7 cites an affidavit claiming Black allegedly took money from Rittenhouse, “then on May 1st he drove 300 miles north from Kenosha to a hardware store in upper Wisconsin to buy the [AR-15].”

Rittenhouse, a resident of Antioch, Illinois, allegedly stored the gun at his stepfather’s house in Kenosha after acquiring it. He allegedly retrieved the weapon during the Jacob Blake riots and took it with him when he went.

Breitbart News reported that Illinois is not pressing charges against Rittenhouse, as it was “purchased, stored, and used” in Wisconsin.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the office of Lake County state’s attorney Mike Nerheim noted that there is no evidence 17-year-old Rittenhouse ever “physically possessed” the rifle in the state of Illinois.

