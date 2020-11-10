The Never Trump Lincoln Project, a political action committee run by multiple GOP campaign operatives opposed to President Donald Trump, shared a post to social media on Tuesday targeting two Porter Wright attorneys in Pennsylvania who are working to assist the Trump campaign with claims of voter fraud.

“Here are two attorneys attempting to help Trump overturn the will of the Pennsylvanian people,” the committee wrote in a tweet, which has now been removed.

Included in the tweet were photos of the two targeted attorneys, along with email addresses and phone numbers where they could be contacted.

“Make them famous,” the committee added to the tweet.

According to the Washington Examiner‘s Jerry Dunleavy, “Twitter concluded” that the committee’s tweet “violated their terms of service & it has been deleted.”

Twitter concluded that this @ProjectLincoln tweet violated their terms of service & it has been deleted. There is still another similar Lincoln Project tweet that remains up. pic.twitter.com/OKehu52qiu — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 10, 2020

In addition to the tweets, the committee has also pledged to spend $500,000 on advertising to “target” Jones Day and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur for its role as counsel to President Trump and the Republican Party.

The committee has also linked to the LinkedIn pages in certain tweets where employees of each firm could be heckled for supporting the Trump campaign’s legal efforts.

Recent statements and tweets from the committee have sparked backlash among those in the conservative community who support President Trump, including former Trump Deputy Assistant Sebastian Gorka:

“The @ProjectLincoln are fascists,” Gorka wrote in a tweet.