Nolte: Biden Adviser and Conspiracy Theorist Zeke Emanuel Opposes Elderly Receiving Vaccines

Ezekiel Emanuel, a coronavirus conspiracy theorist who believes old people should get out of the way and die, has been named to Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board.

Biden, who has prematurely claimed victory in a contested presidential election where all the votes are not yet counted, named Emanuel this week, despite Emanuel’s history of spreading a wild-eyed conspiracy theory about the coronavirus.

Back in March, during an appearance on far-left’s MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Emanuel, with no medical or scientific evidence to back up his absurd and now-debunked claim, told the world that by the end of April, America would be hit with 100 million coronavirus cases.

That is not a typo. He said “Right now, if you look at the numbers, we probably have a million COVID-19 cases in the country. And if this is doubling every three to four days, that means that we’ll have 100 million people who have COVID-19 in about four weeks, and that’s a frightening thought.”

NOLTE: "Top Joe Biden medical expert Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel predicted America would hit a whopping 100 million coronavirus cases by this coming Monday. He was only off by 99 million." https://t.co/EbxadMf3Km — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 27, 2020

As of right now, some eight months after Emanuel’s preposterous claim, there are only 10.4 million reported coronavirus cases in the U.S..

In fact, throughout the entire world — the whole planet — there are only 51.4 million cases.

Emanuel said the United States would be hit with 100 million cases by the end of April, and here it is the middle of November and the whole world has reached only a little over half that number.

If that isn’t bad enough, Emanuel is the equivalent of a eugenicist when it comes to the elderly.

In 2014, he wrote a piece for the disgraced Atlantic titled “Why I Hope to Die at 75.” Basically, he sees the elderly as a drain on our health care system and doesn’t believe life is worth living after age 75, which is an interesting belief for a guy advising a 77-year-old presidential candidate about a virus that hits the elderly much, much harder than any other age group.

How crazed are Emanuel’s belief on this subject? The 63-year-old doesn’t believe anyone over age 75 should receive a flu shot.

“Flu shots are out,” Emanuel argued. “Certainly if there were to be a flu pandemic, a younger person who has yet to live a complete life ought to get the vaccine or any antiviral drugs.”

Emanuel angled the Atlantic piece towards the choices only he would make, but it was also a not-so-thinly disguised shame piece arguing that old people need to get out of the way, need to stop gumming up works and sucking up the tax dollars needed to create a leftist utopia:

This means colonoscopies and other cancer-screening tests are out—and before 75. If I were diagnosed with cancer now, at 57, I would probably be treated, unless the prognosis was very poor. But 65 will be my last colonoscopy. No screening for prostate cancer at any age. […] What about simple stuff? Flu shots are out. Certainly if there were to be a flu pandemic, a younger person who has yet to live a complete life ought to get the vaccine or any antiviral drugs. A big challenge is antibiotics for pneumonia or skin and urinary infections. Antibiotics are cheap and largely effective in curing infections. It is really hard for us to say no. Indeed, even people who are sure they don’t want life-extending treatments find it hard to refuse antibiotics. But, as Osler reminds us, unlike the decays associated with chronic conditions, death from these infections is quick and relatively painless. So, no to antibiotics.

My dad will be 82 next year. Yes, he is finally slowing down some physically, but last year, he helped his neighbor put a new roof on his garage, the hardest and most grueling work a person can do.

My mother is 77, a cancer survivor, who enjoys life more today than ever, a life of retirement and grandchildren.

My stepfather will soon be 80, he’s still doing pioneering work teaching children who suffer from dyslexia to read.

And I can tell you right now, that were it not for things like antibiotics and the like, all three would be gone, all three would no longer be adding to the quality of life of those around them.

Monsters like Emanuel don’t see human beings as people. To these Stalin-esque “bio-ethicists,” we are at best utilitarian, and at worst a form of plague that gets in the way of the Utopia they want to build, the same Utopia Stalin and Mao — two of the greatest mass-murderers in history — sought to build and believed they only could if there were fewer people and the undesirables were starved, left to die, and gotten rid of.

It should be noted both Mao and Stalin murdered countless millions, tens of million, and still failed to achieve Utopia. But I’m sure Emanuel feels he can get it right this time.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.