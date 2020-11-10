Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced Tuesday that he is prepared to pay up to $1 million from his campaign account to those who come forward and report voter fraud from anywhere in America.

“Whistleblowers and tipsters should turn over their evidence to local law enforcement,” Patrick said in a news release. “Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and final conviction of voter fraud will be paid a minimum of $25,000.”

Patrick continued his statement, announcing support for President Trump’s legal efforts to “identify voter fraud.” Patrick stated:

I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified. President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections.

Patrick continued, arguing that “Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for creating suspicion of final vote totals,” claiming that Republican poll watchers were not allowed to view the vote count in multiple states, and that some states accepted ballots for “days” after the election.

“When all legal votes are tallied and all illegal votes are discarded, then America can have a greater level of confidence in the election process,” Patrick added.

As of Tuesday, President Trump has not conceded the presidential race to Joe Biden, who was named the mainstream media’s projected winner.