Columbia County, Florida, Sheriff Mark Hunter praised a Lake City homeowner who shot an alleged armed intruder Saturday night in order to protect himself and his children.

WCJB reports that the alleged intruder, 34-year-old Brandon Michael Slywkanycz, tried to make entry into the house while armed with a shotgun.

The homeowner shot Slywkanycz, who allegedly fled the scene.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were able to locate Slywkanyez and he had “two gunshot wounds to his upper body.” He was transported to a hospital and taken into custody. He was charged with “Attempted Home Invasion Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Burglary of a Structure while armed, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Burglary of Conveyance, and Grand Theft.”

Sheriff Mark Hunter commented on the incident, saying, “Incidents like this are extremely rare here, but I am glad that this resident was prepared to defend their home and family.”

