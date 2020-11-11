Joe Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain, 2014: Yes, American Elections Are ‘Rigged’

Ron Klain, the long-serving aide to former Vice President Joe Biden who was named White House chief of staff Wednesday in the event his boss is certified as the winner of the election, tweeted in 2014 that he believed American elections are rigged.

Klain’s tweet came in response to a tweet by Vox.com that reported that 68 percent of Americans believe our elections are rigged:

The accompanying article said that Americans were right to suspect elections were “rigged” — because of what was legal:

A new Rasmussen poll finds that 68 percent of Americans think elections are rigged in favor of incumbents. And they’re basically right. The term “rigged” might go a tad far. The problem here isn’t fraud. In elections, like in so much else, the scandal is what’s legal.

The article focused on gerrymandering, which protected most congressional incumbents from serious challenges.

However, the reasoning could just as easily apply to large-scale vote-by-mail, which was introduced in the middle of the 2020 election over the objections of President Donald Trump and resulted in high Democratic turnout.

A recent poll found that 70 percent of Republicans believe the 2020 election was neither free nor fair. Last year, a poll found that 84 percent of Democrats believed that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to win the election — after special counsel Robert Mueller found otherwise.

