Joe Biden’s Lead in Arizona Shrinks to 12.8K, 46.7K Outstanding Ballots

Joe Biden’s (D) lead in Arizona continues to shrink, dipping below 13,000 following Maricopa County’s latest drop.

The former vice president’s lead in Arizona dropped to 12,813 Tuesday evening after Maricopa County’s latest report.

According to Data Orbital, the county’s latest report included 5,291 votes, with 56.4 percent going to Trump and 41.8 percent going to Biden. Pinal County also posted additional results on Tuesday, showing Trump taking 63.3 percent of the 910 ballots counted:

Maricopa County: Trump – 56.4%

Biden – 41.8%

Total votes counted – 5,291

Ballots left to count in Maricopa – 22456 (~6k provisional) Statewide margin: 12,813 for Biden#Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 #AZ — Data Orbital (@Data_Orbital) November 11, 2020

(and to be clear POTUS has been missing the margin he needs to hit to overtake Biden for several days now) — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) November 11, 2020

Roughly 46,700 ballots remain outstanding in the Grand Canyon state, 22,400 of which come from Maricopa County.

According to the Arizona Republic, Trump would need to take 64 percent of the remaining votes in order to take Biden’s lead and the state’s 11 electoral votes. Trump fell short of that percentage in the latest drops but has reduced the former vice president’s lead by over 4,100 votes in the last three days alone.

On Monday, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R) called for an “independent analysis” in response to the mounting suspicions of voting irregularities and fraud.

“Assuming the allegations of fraud are without merit, an independent analysis would help to restore credibility and hopefully end the current controversy over fairness in the election process in Arizona,” she wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D).

The Arizona Republican Party is demanding Fox News retract the “rash call” that Joe Biden (D) has won the state. https://t.co/r07gbwIgnu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 5, 2020

“If there’s no factual basis on any of these things, then absolutely, let’s put that to rest and show them that’s not true,” she said on Wednesday. “If there’s something there that needs to be fixed, let’s fix it.”

However, Hobbs told Fann that her request would simply amplify the voices of “those seeking to undermine our democratic process for political gain.”