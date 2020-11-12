Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Corey Lewandowski, an advisor to President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

Lewandowski was spotted at the White House at the Election Night party and traveled to Philadelphia in subsequent days to challenge the vote count in Pennsylvania.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman first reported Lewandowski’s diagnosis.

Lewandowski confirmed his diagnosis to CNBC in a text message. When CNBC asked how he was feeling, Lewandowski replied, “I feel great.”

Lewandowski appeared with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for a press conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 5 to demand that Republican ballot challengers be allowed to observe the counting process.

White House political director Brian Jack also tested positive for the virus over the weekend, according to the New York Times.

Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, and Trump advisor David Bossie also tested positive for the virus after the White House Election Night event.