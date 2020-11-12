Watch: Kelly Loeffler Exposes ‘Radical’ Democrat Raphael Warnock

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) attacked “radical” Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock in two ads released on Thursday.

Loeffler released two ads, “A Radical’s Radical,” and “Saving the Senate,” which focus on Warnock’s radical history and the importance of saving the Senate Republican majority.

“A Radical’s Radical” reveals Warnock’s ties to the controversial Rev. Jeremiah Wright and Warnock’s defense of Wright’s “God Damn America” sermon.

“Saving the Senate” focuses on Warnock’s criticism of cops, including calling law enforcement officers gangsters, thugs, and bullies. The ad also reveals how Warnock’s church hosted communist dictator Fidel Castro.

Loeffler and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) slammed Warnock during a rally in Georgia on Wednesday.

“I’m reminded of Sen. Loeffler’s opponent. True story, 25 years ago he was a pastor at a church in New York that invited Fidel Castro to speak,” Rubio said. “They cheered him wildly. … Think about that, now 25 years later, one of the pastors from that church wants to be the U.S. senator from Georgia.”

“Not all Democrats are socialists, but all the socialists are Democrats,” Rubio added.

"Not all Democrats are socialists, but all the socialists are Democrats." – @MarcoRubio calling out Democrat Raphael Warnock for welcoming communist Fidel Castro to his church in 29915. #GAsen #GApol pic.twitter.com/v1fzePvuKr — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 11, 2020

Loeffler said, “We do have a choice between socialism and the American dream. … Marco is exactly right: Raphael Warnock celebrated Fidel Castro in his church. He has a Marxist ideology.”

WATCH: "We do have a choice between socialism and the American dream… Marco is exactly right: Raphael Warnock celebrated Fidel Castro in his church. He has a Marxist ideology." – @KLoeffler #GAsen #GApol pic.twitter.com/7XnWoMDIXP — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 11, 2020

Warnock also called Trump a “fascist, racist, sexist xenophobe” right after the 2016 presidential election.

He said:

Eight years after Obama’s rise and Wright’s exile as persona non grata in the minds of those who do not know him or his ministry, the provocative speech of the prophet Jeremiah, preached that Sunday years ago about confusing God and government, haunts and hangs over our current condition. As his former church member in this very moment as I stand welcomes today to the White House as his successor a man who rose to political prominence by fanning the flames and funky stench of our ugly racial past. By arguing that this black man no matter how accomplished, brilliant or dignified could not be a legitimate American president. And that his black family descended of slaves had no right to be there in the first place.

He added, “Today President Obama will welcome to the White House a president-elect who ran as a fascist, racist, sexist xenophobe.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.