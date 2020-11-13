Cartoon Network, home to several popular animated shows, has issued praise for failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) with the release of two specially designed Powerpuff Girl characters.

Both of the announcements regarding the character creation and praise for Abrams and Harris were made in social media posts from the official Cartoon Network Twitter account.

“And just like that, she spoke Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris on your historic win,” the network stated on November 7, failing to note that official election results have not been made. “Kamala is the first woman, first African-American, and first South Asian-American to serve as the VP of the United States!”

Included in the tweet celebrating Harris’ media-projected win, the network included the hashtags #powerpuffgirls and #VicePresidentHarris, and depicted Harris in a cartoon image standing in front of a desk with the text “Kamala Harris, Madam Vice President” underneath.

After recognizing Harris, the network made the decision Tuesday to do the same thing three days later for Abrams, labeling her a “voting rights activist” and a “shero.”

“Stacey Abrams can add “shero” to her long list of accomplishments: political leader, lawyer, activist, author, and entrepreneur,” the network stated in the tweet. “Thank you for upholding and protecting our rights to vote”:

In the graphic designed to celebrate Abrams, the network depicted the Georgia resident standing amongst a group of voters with a “vote” sticker attached to her suit. Included in the tweet recognizing Abrams were the hashtags #staceyabrams, #blackwomanmagic #winwithblackwomen, and #standwithgeorgia.

With its recent celebration of Abrams and Harris, two women in politics, a look back at Cartoon Network’s Twitter account from October 24 to now reveals that there was no character creation for newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the fifth woman to hold a seat on the court after President Donald Trump appointed her on September 26.

One day after the confirmation of Barrett to the Supreme Court, Cartoon Network released a public service announcement meant to teach children how to be “anti-racist.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Cartoon Network for comment on why there was no Barrett character creation, but did not here back immediately.

The Powerpuff Girls, which debuted on the network in 1998, revolves around three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers.