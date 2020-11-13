Glamour magazine, reports that Democrat Stacey Abrams will run for the Georgia governorship in 2022, a race she lost in 2018 to then Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R).

Abrams never conceded to Kemp in that contest but is reportedly willing to try once more.

The Glamour article’s title and subtitle reveal the author is not reporting on but advocating for Abrams and celebrating President Donald Trump’s defeat ahead of any official declaration of the 46th president of the United States.

“Stacey Abrams reportedly plans to run for governor again in 2022, thank God,” the headline reads.

“Sources say that Abrams — a lawyer and voting rights activist credited in part for Donald Trump’s defeat — could make a second run for governor of Georgia in 2022,” the subhead reads.

Glamour praised Abrams throughout its report:

Abrams was widely expected to follow her gubernatorial campaign with a run for president in the Democratic primary. She was popular and ambitious, and thought to be a serious contender. Instead, Abrams — whose career includes such diverse credentials as published romance novelist and tax attorney — did something wholly unexpected. Instead of pursuing her own election, she launched a national voting rights organization, Fair Fight, which pledged to fight voter suppression and insist on free and fair elections in Georgia and across the country. The results from the 2020 election seem to show that victory has been hers all along — her organization registered an approximate 800,000 voters, turning Georgia into a swing state and helping to deliver the electoral victory to president-elect Joe Biden. And Abrams doesn’t seem to have so much as taken a nap since Biden clinched the win. She has already raised millions for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the two Democratic candidates for Senate whose runoff elections in January will determine whether Republicans or Democrats have control of the Senate.

The Daily Beast, which has joined other media outlets in declaring former Vice President Joe Biden the president-elect, first reported on Abram’s ambitions:

Stacey Abrams’ political future is the subject of intense speculation after she helped turn Georgia blue for President-elect Joe Biden. With more work on the horizon, three Democrats with knowledge of the former state house minority leader’s aspirations tell The Daily Beast that they expect her to run for governor in 2022. “Stacey Abrams intends to run for governor again,” said Wendy Davis, a Democratic National Committee member who is on the executive committee of the Georgia Democratic Party. “I think that is a secret to no one.” Davis noted that a gubernatorial primary will take place to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, but that Abrams is considered to be the presumed frontrunner for the nomination — even without announcing a bid — among plugged-in Georgia Democrats.

Winning Georgia was not one person's effort. It took hard work – particularly by women of color – for a decade to organize and mobilize voters. This was a team effort and a team victory, and we can do it again on Jan 5. #gapolhttps://t.co/jhtQ00Y1Hn — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 12, 2020

But an unnamed spokesperson for Abrams said in the Daily Beast report that she is focused on other races right now.

“Leader Abrams has made no decisions about her political future and is solely focused on electing Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock on January 5,” the spokesperson said, referring to the run-off election between those Democrats and sitting Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue — races that will determine whether that body remains under GOP control.

But the Daily Beast included others who say Abrams will run against Kemp again.

“In my opinion, she would like to be governor of Georgia,” DuBose Porter, the former Georgia Democratic Party chairman, said. “Stacey Abrams is about getting the work done.”

“A third source, who has had conversations both with and about Abrams, said that another run for governor is indeed being considered, but emphasized that she is focusing on anti-voter suppression work, particularly as national attention shifts to two runoff Senate races that will determine the political direction of the upper chamber of Congress,” the Daily Beast reported.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter