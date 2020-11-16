President Donald Trump’s job approval remained steady at 52 percent on Monday, according to Rasmussen Reports’ Daily Presidential Tracking Poll.

A majority, or 52 percent, of likely voters stated they approve of Trump’s job performance, up three points from November 4, 2020. Of those who took part in the survey, 47 percent said they disapprove of Trump’s job performance.

At the same point in his presidency in 2012, former President Barack Obama saw a similar approval rating of 53 percent among likely voters.

Since November 6, Trump’s job approval has remained steady above 50 percent, with Trump reaching 53 percent on November 11.

The data from the poll also included 41 percent of voters who stated they “strongly approve” of Trump’s job performance, while 41 percent also said they “strongly disapprove,” giving him a presidential approval index rating of zero.

The news comes as Trump pursues legal challenges in certain states regarding election fraud and as the country continues to recover from the economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey outlined above was taken by 1,500 likely voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percent.