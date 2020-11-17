Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom apologized to reporters during his Monday coronavirus press conference after news surfaced that he violated his own harsh lockdown orders by attending a friend’s birthday party at the upscale French Laundry restaurant in Napa.

Newsom said when he arrived at the restaurant the group gathered there was “a little bigger than I anticipated.”

“I made a bad mistake,” Newsom said. ”Instead of sitting down I should have stood up and walked back and got in my car and drove to my house.”

In a short video clip posted on the Fox 26 website, Newsom tells reporters that Californians need to “minimize mixing.”

“Now on the minimize mixing, I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge something just before we go into the Q. And A,” Newsom said.

“And that is to very soberly acknowledge that a few weeks ago I as asked to go to a friend’s 50th birthday — a friend that I’ve known for almost 20 years,” Newsom said.

“The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted and I’ve got to own that,” Newsom said. “And so I want to apologize to you because I need to preach and practice. Not just preach and not practice.”

Newsom also claimed we are all human and sometimes make mistakes.

