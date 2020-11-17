Report: Americans Own an Estimated 434 Million Firearms

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) reported Monday there are an estimated 434 million firearms in private possession in the United States of America.

NSSF Firearm Production Figures show approximately six million firearms were manufactured in the U.S. in 2019, they included 3.6 million pistols and revolvers, two million rifles, and 480,000 shotguns.

Another 3.3 million firearms were imported into the U.S. during 2019. Those imports “included 2.3 million pistols and revolvers, 301,000 rifles and 678,000 shotguns.”

The NSSF notes “there are an estimated 19.8 million Modern Sporting Rifles (MSRs)” in circulation since 1990 alone. MSRs include AR-15s, AK-47s, variants of both rifles, and other commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles.

The gun purchasing surge being witnessed during coronavirus shutdown resulted in the sale of nearly two million firearms last month alone. https://t.co/Qc5MQOFGSS — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 8, 2020

These figures give some insight into the August 31, 2018, Breitbart News report that over nine million AR-15s were manufactured in the U.S., for sale in the U.S., during Barack Obama’s administration alone. The Wall Street Journal reported “companies made 9.3 million AR-style and similar rifles in the U.S. for domestic sales from 2009 through 2016.”

The NSSF notes Americans currently possess “approximately 71.2 million pistol magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds” and “79.2 million rifle magazines capable of holding 30 or more rounds.”

