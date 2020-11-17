Tom Cotton: I Cannot Imagine GOP Senate Would Confirm Susan Rice to Any Biden Post

Appearing Tuesday on the Hugh Hewitt Show, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said he cannot imagine a Republican-controlled Senate voting to confirm Obama-era National Security Advisor Susan Rice to any position in a Biden administration.
A partial transcript is as follows:
HUGH HEWITT: I just asked Marsha Blackburn and she said she cannot imagine Joe Biden nominating Susan Rice to be secretary of state. Can you imagine that? I can. And if he does, would you support a future Secretary Rice.
SEN. TOM COTTON: Given the numerous blunders Joe Biden’s made as it related to foreign policy over the span of his career, sure I can imagine him making that mistake. But no, I cannot imagine a Republican Senate confirming Susan Rice to any position. Remember, Susan Rice is the Typhoid Mary of the Obama administration foreign policy. Every foreign policy disaster of the Obama administration, from the Libya war in 2011 which is still raging today, to the Iran nuclear deal, to sticking the FBI and the intelligence community on Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 and his transition in 2016 and 2017, has Susan Rice as a central player in it. I can’t imagine that a Republican Senate is going to confirm Susan Rice to be Secretary of State or any other position.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.