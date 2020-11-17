Watch Live: Facebook and Twitter CEOs Testify Before Senate Judiciary Committee

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday to explore censorship, suppression, and the 2020 election.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will feature Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, as well as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Conservative lawmakers will likely prompt the Silicon Valley leaders to address the mounting allegations of anti-conservative bias on their respective platforms. Those concerns, among conservative lawmakers, particularly, preceded the 2020 election.

Last month, Dorsey and Zuckerburg testified before the Senate Commerce Committee in a hearing focused on censorship, Big Tech’s election interference, and Section 230.