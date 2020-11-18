Failed Republican presidential candidate and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina claimed Wednesday that President Donald Trump is an “inadequate man” who “lacks the mental faculties and strength” necessary to do his job.

“Inadequate men in big jobs are always dangerous. President Trump has cemented his legacy as an inadequate man who lacks the mental faculties and strength of character necessary for the job,” Fiorina wrote in a tweet, before questioning how many others are “inadequate.”

Fiorina added, “How many others will prove, by saying and doing nothing, that they too are inadequate?”

Prior to taking office, Fiorina praised Trump for his “brilliant” moves as president-elect in December of 2016 when she formally endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie for Virginia governor.

Fiorina, who has a history of attacking the Trump administration, considered former Vice President Joe Biden to be a “stronger leader” ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

In October, Fiorina claimed Trump had “failed in his leadership.”

“[U]nfortunately, I think this is an area where, in my view, President Trump has failed in his leadership,” Fiorina stated. “I say that because the first and most important role of a leader in a crisis in particular, and COVID [Chinese coronavirus] is a crisis, is to see the truth, speak the truth, and act on the truth. That is what I coach.”

In late 2019, Fiorina appeared on CNN’s Boss Files with Poppy Harlow, where she claimed it was “vital” that Trump be impeached.

Fiorina said at the time:

I think it is vital that he be impeached — whether removed this close to an election, I don’t know. But I think the conduct is impeachable and what I regret is that the principles that are being debated in this impeachment trial — separation of powers, abuse of power, obstruction of Congress — those principles are not as immediate or intense as partisanship or people’s belief that the policies that I care about impact me personally.

Due to inadequate polling numbers, Fiorina was left out of a February 6, 2016, Republican presidential primary debate and dropped out of the race four days later.