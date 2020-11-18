Conservatives, Veterans Torch Raphael Warnock’s Anti-Military Comments

Conservatives and military veterans torched Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock’s anti-military comments.

Breitbart News reported on Tuesday that Warnock said during a 2011 sermon that Americans could not serve God and the military at the same time.

“America, nobody, can serve God and the military,” Warnock said in a 2011 sermon at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. “You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and Mammon at the same time.”

The Georgia Democrat added, “America choose ye this day who you will serve. Choose ye this day!”

Warnock’s controversial remarks engendered strong backlash from conservatives and military veterans.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said on Wednesday, “Raphael Warnock’s radical, anti-American views are disqualifying. He should withdraw from the #GASen.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) wrote on Tuesday, “This is an insult to everyone who served. Raphael Warnock should withdraw.”

“Not shocked #Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said, ‘You cannot serve God and the military’ at the same time,'” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote on Wednesday. “These & even crazier things is what the radicals who control the Democratic party’s activist & small-dollar donor base believe.”

@ReverendWarnock : ‘nobody can serve God and the military.’ This is a disgrace. Every Senate Democrat should be asked whether they agree with Warnock. Every. Single. One,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) wrote.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), a veteran, wrote:

GA Dem: @ReverendWarnock“America, nobody can serve God and the military.” I disagree. I did both. Proudly. It’s faith that gets you through deployments in war zones. It’s faith that sustains family while you’re overseas. For many, it’s faith that calls you to serve.

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), a former U.S. Army Green Beret, wrote, “@ReverendWarnock says you can’t serve God and the military. I beg to differ. I’ve been doing both for the past 24 years! #GASen.”

