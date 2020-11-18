Democrats Nominate Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker

House Democrats nominated Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to serve another term as speaker, likely making her the next leader of Congress’s lower chamber.

The California Democrat has been the leader of her caucus for the last two decades.

House Democrat Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, “Nancy Pelosi is a legendary speaker. One of the best who’s ever done it, ever, in the history of the republic. She certainly has my strong support.”

Jeffries added, “Whatever happens in the future is going to happen. During the Trump era, we’ve just been all trying to get to tomorrow. Now, we’re trying to get to Jan. 20, and it will be a new day in America.”

The news follows as House Democrats have managed to lose a net eight seats during the 2020 congressional elections, resulting in a dwindled majority for Pelosi, assuming she is reelected.

The slimmer majority will make it more difficult to pass legislation on partisan lines, and make it more likely that swing district Democrats could break and vote with Republicans on controversial bills.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she would run for her leadership position again if Democrats retain their House majority in November's election. https://t.co/o1z2eNfMUs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 25, 2020

Congresswoman-elect Yvette Herrell (R-NM), who unseated Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM) in New Mexico’s Second Congressional District, told Breitbart News Tonight host Matthew Boyle that Pelosi’s majority is in “shambles.”

She charged that Democrats’ slimmer majority would give Republicans more leverage in the next congressional term.

“The majority for Speaker Pelosi has really gotten in shambles here, and it’s going to be a lot more difficult for her to be able to hold onto her people, and I’m just excited to be a part of that,” Herrell said.

“It’s a beautiful thing because you’re right, she’s [Pelosi] going to have such a slim margin, and I know that her members are very angry right now. They all felt that they were going to be protected; they were going to increase their numbers. It completely backfired. And here’s what I believe,” she added.

