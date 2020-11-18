President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump to Spend Thanksgiving at the White House

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have Thanksgiving Day dinner at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will remain at the White House for Thanksgiving this year.

“The President and First Lady will be celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday at the White House this year,” wrote First Lady Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham on Twitter.

The two typically spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago with an elaborate celebration of the holiday while President Trump takes full advantage of his golf course in Palm Beach.

It is unclear who the Trumps will host for Thanksgiving at the White House as the president continues contesting the 2020 presidential election.

Many government officials and the Centers for Disease Control are advising Americans against hosting the annual event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Presidential Turkey Pardon, typically held a few days before Thanksgiving, is expected to take place next Tuesday.

