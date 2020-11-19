Doctors have attributed a Croatian man’s death to the Chinese coronavirus even though he died after falling off a ladder, according to the Journal of Forensic Pathology.

The 51-year-old man died in what appeared to be a workplace incident, falling off a 10-foot ladder while working on a home this year. The man suffered minor external injuries, as well as a subarachnoid hemorrhage, described as “bleeding within the subarachnoid space, which is the area between the brain and the tissues that cover the brain” — an often fatal condition. However, the autopsy also discovered “visceral congestion,” particularly in his lungs.”

Per the New York Post:

During the autopsy, doctors found that large swaths of the man’s lungs were blocked. The finding then led scientists to conclude that he suffered from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) — a life-threatening condition that can be caused by COVID-19.

According to the journal, the man had been complaining about a respiratory-like illness in the days leading to the fatal incident, experiencing symptoms including a headache, fever, cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

“He had refused the suggestion to see a doctor and had kept working until the moment he died,” the journal wrote.

A test taken postmortem showed him testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

“Based on all findings, the death was ruled as natural, caused by COVID-19,” the journal wrote:

Informed by this case, we would like to send a message to healthcare providers working in autopsy suites and to coroners to be vigilant, even with suspected violent deaths, SARS-CoV-2 can be hidden as the natural cause of death. The full autopsy performed on the deceased contributes greatly to the limited data available on the pathological findings in COVID-19 cases.

The case furthers mounting concerns among critics, who fear data is not giving a clear picture due to the way deaths are reported, as well as the purported failure to place an emphasis on the prevalence of comorbidities.

