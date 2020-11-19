Joe Biden Bumbles Through Appearance, Vows to ‘Dictate’ to Companies

Joe Biden bumbled through a public appearance and while answering questions from reporters on Thursday.

At one point, the man the media has dubbed “president-elect” got tongue-tied as he tried to talk about a virtual meeting he held with governors:

“We discussed the need to help states with Title 32 funding for the National Guard. That’s the fancy way of saying governors, governors need to be able to get funding when they disp— when they dis— they need to, uh, and, and, bring their, bring their National Guard into play,” Biden said.

Minutes later, he gave a meandering answer:

Biden: "I’m going to — we’re going to impose the — we’re going to enforce the — excuse me, employ the defense, reconstruct the act, to be able to go out there and dictate companies build and do following things." pic.twitter.com/LSNrlwufDG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 19, 2020

“I’m going to— we’re going to impose the— we’re going to enforce the— excuse me, employ the defense, reconstruct the act, to be able to go out there and dictate companies build and do following things,” Biden said.



Biden was presumably referring to the Defense Production Act, a law Democrats have repeatedly proposing using to order private sector companies to make coronavirus-related products.

Members of the media have routinely gone soft on Biden.

According to Tom Elliott of Grabien, one asked, “How do you justify not taking legal action” against Trump for not starting transition?

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.