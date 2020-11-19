New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) warned on Thursday that the closure of gyms and indoor dining experiences will “very likely” begin within the next two weeks.

“So for everyone who honestly might feel, somehow, a little better if they knew that indoor dining was going to be closed or gyms were going to be closed, I’m sorry to tell you — for the sake of those business owners and everyone who loves those gyms and loves indoor dining — it’s just a matter of time,” de Blasio said, adding that it is “very likely to be in the next week or two”:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says of indoor dining and gyms shutting down: "It's just a matter of time. It's very likely to be in the next week or two."pic.twitter.com/8vua9E2Nyd — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

He told 1010 WINS radio that he did not know if the closures were a “few days” away or two weeks away but assured listeners that “it’s coming.”

“The numbers keep ticking up. You can see it. So I think it’s quite clear that within the next week or two those restrictions are gonna be applied in New York City,” he added.

This discussion follows de Blasio’s Wednesday update, announcing the shutdown of in-person learning in the country’s largest school system.

“New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution,” he announced on Wednesday:

New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution.



We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 18, 2020

On Thursday, the Democrat mayor expressed hope that schools would reopen “in the next few weeks.”

His initial decision to shutter in-person learning for students enrolled in a hybrid program coincided with a tension-filled Thursday presser with Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who became visibly agitated after reporters questioned him on the potential for school closures in New York City.

Cuomo, who recently said he would have “decked” President Trump if not for his status as a governor, accused a reporter of carrying an “obnoxious and offensive” tone and proceeded to mock him for inquiring on school closures.

“So what are you talking about? What are you talking about? ‘Are you going to override.’ We did it already!” Cuomo yelled during the Q&A. “That’s the law — an orange zone and a red zone. Follow the facts”:

