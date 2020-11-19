Nantucket Police suspended acceptance from residents for Firearm Identification Card (FID) and License to Carry (LTC) applications on Wednesday, November 18, citing coronavirus concerns related to a “finger print based criminal records check.”

The Town of Nantucket Police Department tweeted the suspension announcement on Wednesday, informing residents that the decision to suspend applicant acceptance came “after employees responsible for obtaining … fingerprints expressed their concern that they could not safely do their jobs with the workplace safety procedures that we have in place.”

They added, “Because of the processes involved in obtaining [LTC permits and FID cards] it is impossible to do while following state guidelines for social distancing in the workplace.”

It is illegal to possess a firearm in Massachusetts without an FID card and illegal to carry a gun for self-defense or even transport a gun under certain conditions without an LTC permit. This means the shutdown could prevent law-abiding citizens from pursuing legal avenues to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

The Nantucket Police tweet announcing the suspension of LTC and FID applications was actually the second tweet the department sent on the topic. The first one, sent earlier in the day on Wednesday, was deleted after receiving strong pushback.

For example, Bearing Arms’ Cam Edwards responded:

This is why your rights should never require a license in order to exercise them. https://t.co/M171SxaVr1 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 18, 2020

Also, Students for Trump founder and cochair Ryan Fournier commented on the cancellation, tweeting, “COVID-19 is not a reason to infringe on our Second Amendment right to defend ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities.” He added, “More firearms in the hands of law-abiding Americans makes everyone more safe.”

