Kayleigh McEnany to Interrupting Reporter: ‘I Don’t Call on Activists’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing on Friday during which one reporter shouted questions and statements about President Trump’s refusal to concede the election.
“Do you understand the definition of sedition? Do you understand any laws?” the reporter yelled as the press conference concluded.
“I don’t call on activists,” McEnany replied as the reporter kept shouting from the back of the room:
NOW: question: “Do you understand what the definition of sedition is?” Also followed it with another question about admitting that they lost. Response… pic.twitter.com/b2hQtTBlH1
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 20, 2020
