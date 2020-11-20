Police are on scene after reports of shots fired at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee.

UPDATE: Milwaukee’s FOX6 reports that “multiple injured victims have and are being transported from the north end of the Macy’s department store” in Mayfair Mall. However, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Also, Newsweek reports that today’s shooting is the third such incident at the mall this year.

The suspect believed to be behind today’s shooting is still at large.

The Associated Press reports that “the Wauwatosa and Milwaukee police departments, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol” are all on scene.

One witness claims she heard “8 to 12 shots being fired.” Another witness said she thought she heard fireworks, but the employee of a clothing store alerted her that they were gunshots.

Milwaukee’s WTMJ4 reports, “The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted that they are not responding to the incident, indicating no one has died at the scene.”

MCMEO is NOT responding to Mayfair Mall. We are responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 4800 blk of W. Hampton. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) November 20, 2020

Various routes to the Mayfair Mall have been closed by law enforcement as they seal off the area for emergency and tactical vehicles.

