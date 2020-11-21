Watch: Hundreds of Activists Gather for ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally in Georgia

Activists have gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, for a “Stop the Steal” rally in support of President Trump and his efforts to ensure election integrity after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) certified the Peach State’s election results.

Watch above, courtesy of TeaPartyPatriots.org

Hundreds gathered at the rally at the Georgia State Capitol for a “Stop the Steal” rally featuring high-profile attendees, including State Representative Vernon Jones (R), Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin, and the #WalkAway movement’s Brandon Straka.

Videos show the crowd of supporters demanding action, shouting “stop the steal,” “special session,” and “hold the line”:

HAPPENING 🚨🚨🚨 MAJOR PROTESTS IN ATLANTA GEORGIA AT THE STATE CAPITOL BUILDING — PATRIOTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY GATHER IN GEORGIA TO #STOPTHESTEAL — GUEST SPEAKERS PLAN ON ATTENDING EVENT SHORTLY pic.twitter.com/3wNUCNOAXD — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 21, 2020

“Four more years!” chants from the crowd of several hundred Trump supporters as they listen to speakers outside the Capitol #Atlanta #Georgia #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/HI5q1tndrl — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 21, 2020

Crowd erupts in chants of “SPECIAL SESSION” at the Georgia State Capitol #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/7jN74edhK3 — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) November 21, 2020

Chants of “Stop The Steal” and “hold the line” erupt at the state Capitol in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/5UhlIJNjuB — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) November 21, 2020

Incredible turnout here in Georgia to demand Governor Brian Kemp call a special session. We will not allow them to steal this election!#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/14qR0TgRXC — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) November 21, 2020

Vernon Jones speaking from a ladder at today’s Stop the Steal rally in Georgia #Atlanta #Georgia #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/tmo8l1Pf8m — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 21, 2020

Counter-protesters have also gathered in the area, according to footage from Brendan Gutenschwager. Police are reportedly on the scene:

Police are moving barricades into place as a group of counter protesters is forming in front of Atlanta City Hall #Atlanta #Georgia #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/GbAsEIuzu0 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 21, 2020

Black Lives Matter has taken up a line outside Atlanta City Hall #Atlanta #Georgia #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/X70mLp9Tkk — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 21, 2020

Significantly larger police presence today as countering groups are out at City Hall and the Georgia State Capitol #Atlanta #Georgia #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/3L7ForKSjx — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 21, 2020

Trump supporters cheer as riot police come out to the streets of Atlanta #Atlanta #Georgia #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/Qo9IFO3S6u — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 21, 2020

Rallygoers also shouted “CNN sucks!” outside the organization’s headquarters:

Brandon Straka leads one final round of “CNN sucks!” chants outside their headquarters as this protest wraps up ahead of the afternoon’s demonstration at the Capitol #Atlanta #CNN #Georgia pic.twitter.com/u7VEuoAvPP — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 21, 2020

Now at CNN Headquarters Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Y8w7JTbdvb — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) November 21, 2020

The rally follows Raffensperger’s decision to certify the state’s election results, which showed Biden leading the president by fewer than 12,700 votes. Trump’s campaign has publicly dismissed the recount efforts in the Peach State, particularly highlighting their concerns over signature matching.

“The recount being done in Georgia will tell us nothing because these fraudulent ballots will just be counted again because they wouldn’t provide the signatures to match the ballots. So, it means nothing,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said during a Thursday press conference.

“Almost ZERO ballots rejected in Georgia this election. In years past, close to 4%. Not possible. Must have signature check on envelopes now. Very easy to do. Dems fighting because they got caught. Far more votes than needed for flip. Republicans must get tough!” President Trump said in a Thursday tweet, tagging Gov. Brian Kemp (R):

Almost ZERO ballots rejected in Georgia this election. In years past, close to 4%. Not possible. Must have signature check on envelopes now. Very easy to do. Dems fighting because they got caught. Far more votes than needed for flip. Republicans must get tough! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

The president urged supporters to “stay tuned” on Saturday morning, teasing “big voter fraud information coming out concerning Georgia”: