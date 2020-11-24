Five Illegal Alien MS-13 Gang Members Charged with Murdering Informant

Five illegal alien MS-13 gang members have been charged by federal prosecutors with murdering an informant in 2018 in Texas.

MS-13 gang members 24-year-old Wilson Jose Ventura-Mejia, 23-year-old Jimmy Villalobos-Gomez, 35-year-old Angel Miguel Aguilar-Ochoa, 23-year-old Walter Antonio Chicas-Garcia, and 21-year-old Marlon Miranda-Moran were charged with murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of informant Victor Castro-Martinez.

All of the murder suspects are illegal aliens from El Salvador, the country where many MS-13 leaders reside, and had been living in Houston, Texas.

Also charged is El Salvador national 23-year-old Franklin Trejo-Chavarria who is currently serving a sentence in his native country for charges related to his involvement with the MS-13 gang.

In 2018, Breitbart News’ Bob Price reported that Castro-Martinez, an informant for the Houston Police Department, was hacked to death with machete-style weapons by a number of MS-13 gang members. At the time of his murder, Castro-Martinez was wearing a recording device.

