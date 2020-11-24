Newly elected Rep. Lauren Boebart (R-CO) has already asked Capitol Police about her ability to have a gun on Capitol grounds for defense of herself and her fellow lawmakers.

Breitbart News reported that Boebart attended a September 20, 2019, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke rally in which she yelled out that O’Rourke would not be taking her guns.

Boebart said, “Gun-owning Americans who heard your speech and heard what you had to say regarding ‘Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s and AK-47s’ — Well, I am here to say, ‘Hell no, you’re not.’”

Months later Boebart launched a pro-Second Amendment U.S. House campaign and won a seat in the November 3, 2020, elections. She now wants her gun with her in D.C.

The AP reports that there are “a number of lawmakers who carry firearms.”

A 1967 law says Congressional members shall not be prohibited “from maintaining firearms within the confines of his office” or “from transporting within Capitol grounds firearms unloaded and securely wrapped.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) spoke in support of Congressional members carrying guns, citing the 2017 attack on a Congressional baseball practice and saying, “As soon as you leave the Capitol property, you are a target.”

