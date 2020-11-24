Santa Clara County, California, undersheriff Rick Sung was indicated last week in an alleged pay-to-play scheme in which a concealed carry permit for Apple’s security team was held in lieu of receipt of an iPad donation worth several thousand dollars.

NBC Bay Area reports that Thomas Moyer, Apple head of security, is also under indictment in the alleged scheme.

The report states, “Sung…and sheriff’s Capt. James Jensen, also previously indicted, held back a conceal-carry permit to Apple’s security team until Thomas Moyer, head of global security for the Cupertino-based company, agreed to donate nearly $70,000 worth of iPads.”

The Morgan Hill Times reports, “Sung—second in rank only to Sheriff Laurie Smith in the sheriff’s office—is accused of deliberately holding back four concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits for Apple’s security team until the Cupertino-based corporation agreed to donate 200 iPads worth about $75,000 to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Attorney Ed Swanson says Moyer is not “innocent” of the charges against him.

NBC Bay Area claims a review of 2018 campaign donation records show Moyer and “another Apple executive” each allegedly gave $1,000 to Smith’s reelection campaign “around the same time” as “four Apple security officers were granted concealed gun permits by the Sheriff’s Office.”

