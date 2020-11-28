Report: Joe Biden Plans to Pick Cindy McCain as U.K. Ambassador

Former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to pick Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), to be the U.S. Ambassador to the U.K.

McCain, 66, a lifelong Republican and Anglophile, is credited with delivering the state of Arizona during the 2020 elections to the Democrats in the state where her husband served as Arizona’s senator from 1987 until his death from cancer in 2018, the Times of London reported.

“It’s hers if she wants it,” a Biden insider told the Times. “She delivered Arizona. They know that.”

Cindy McCain was one of the most outspoken Republicans against President Donald Trump during the election:

My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 22, 2020

She also created a video for the virtual Democratic National Convention in August, highlighting her late husband’s friendship with Biden while endorsing the Democrat nominee.

It is unclear if McCain, who currently serves on the board of trustees of the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University, wants the job.

Tony Gardner, former President Barack Obama’s ambassador to the EU, is also in the running for the post.