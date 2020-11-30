Donald Trump Supporters Hold ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally Outside AZ Hearing on Election Integrity

President Trump’s supporters gathered outside of the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix on Monday for a “Stop the Steal” rally, which coincides with the election integrity hearing between members of the Arizona State Legislature and the Trump campaign.

State lawmakers hope “to hear testimony and view evidence related to allegations of electoral compromise related to the 2020 election,” according to Republican State Rep. Mark Finchem (R). Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis are also participating in the hearing on Monday.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters have gathered outside the hotel as a show of support for the president. Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is among those who have encouraged supporters to gather outside the venue.

“Bring your flags and let’s fight for our country and expose the fraudulent vote,” he said:

Looking forward to seeing a great turnout in the morning. 9:00 am. Hyatt Regency. Downtown Phoenix. Bring your flags and let’s fight for our country and expose the fraudulent vote. @MarkFinchem @Leo4AzHouse @SonnyBorrelli will be there and @ali @MichaelCoudrey & others. https://t.co/dZ2eEuUf8c — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 30, 2020

Videos on social media show just that: dozens of people holding American flags, Trump banners, and homemade signs. Michelle Malkin is reportedly among those in attendance. Attendees appeared to break out into chants of “four more years” and “stop the steal”:

Line of Trump supporters in downtown Phoenix today gathered for the Trump legal team’s Public Hearing in Arizona #Arizona #Phoenix #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/FKy3HYoXyQ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 30, 2020

Truck driving by to honk in support of Trump as the crowd grows in downtown Phoenix this morning #Arizona #Phoenix #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/cj8ZrF5WJ0 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 30, 2020

Chants of “Four more years!” in downtown Phoenix as the crowd of Trump supporters grows this morning #Arizona #Phoenix #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/YLha7eNIlT — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 30, 2020

“Stop the Steal!” chants from the crowd of hundreds of Trump supporters outside the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix #Arizona #Phoenix #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/RD3kXq1vV7 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 30, 2020

Joe Biden (D) leads Trump by fewer than 10,500 votes in the state. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) is expected to certify the statewide results on Monday.

Watch the live hearing here.