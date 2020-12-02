Catholic League president Bill Donohue has denounced Joe Biden’s appointment of Neera Tanden to direct the Office of Management and Budget in his administration, asserting she is no friend to people of faith.

Ms. Tanden (pictured) played a “pivotal role in writing the notorious Health and Human Services (HHS) mandate,” Dr. Donohue writes, which sought to “force Catholic non-profit organizations, such as the Little Sisters of the Poor, to pay for abortion-inducing drugs, contraception and sterilization in their healthcare plans.”

In 2012, Tanden wrote an article for the New Republic declaring that current debates regarding contraception coverage differed from those in past years “in one troubling way: the vociferous opposition by religious groups.”

“The past few months have seen the issue of contraception coverage turned into a question of religious liberty,” she lamented.

Before it was made into a religious issue, contraception was “successful as a political cudgel, helping isolate extreme anti-choice advocates from the mainstream,” she wrote.

In a shot across the bow at the U.S. Catholic bishops who were battling the HHS Mandate, Tanden wrote that leaders of the women’s movement — with Hillary Clinton at the helm — had been proven right in strategizing that “those who opposed contraception would be seen as extreme.”

Donohue further notes that in a 2012 email to Hillary Clinton, Tanden “labeled the Catholic Church’s denunciation of the HHS mandate an example of ‘misogyny.’”

“That is exactly the way the foes of the Catholic Church talk—any objection to mandating that abortion-inducing drugs must be funded by Catholic taxpayers is anti-women,” Donohue states.

Tanden also joined those who “maliciously attacked Brett Kavanaugh,” Donohue writes, “the Catholic judge who was being considered for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018.”

In her knee-jerk belief of Christine Blasey Ford’s “fanciful tales” of sexual assault against Kavanaugh, Tanden went so far as to smear Senator Susan Collins for supporting the Catholic nominee, Donohue notes.

“If it is impossible for the public to trust Neera Tanden, it is doubly impossible for Catholics to trust her,” Donohue writes, and “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should lead the fight to block her nomination as the new head of the Office of Management and Budget.”

