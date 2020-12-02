White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany highlighted Wednesday a series of Democrat political figures breaking their own coronavirus lockdown rules.

“Behind me, you will see images of Democrat hypocrisy playing on loop,” McEnany said as she began the White House press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

She read out a long list of coronavirus “hypocrites” including CNN’s Chris Cuomo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and Los Angeles Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

“Quite clearly these Democrats do not follow their own edicts. They act in a way that their own citizens are barred from acting,” McEnany said.

Images of the officials were featured on a loop on screens on either side of the press secretary.

“These images behind me make clear Democrats’ mindset: rules for thee but not for me,” she said.

McEnany celebrated the recent Supreme Court ruling that struck down draconian rules preventing religious gatherings during the pandemic.

“The president stands with you, your freedom, your ability to decide how to best protect your health,” she concluded, noting that the White House would continue to advise Americans to wash their hands, socially distance, and wear masks during the pandemic.