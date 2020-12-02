Pro-Defund the Police Group Launches Campaign to Boost Democrat Raphael Warnock

ATLANTA — The Working Families Party, which advocates for defunding the police, will host phone banks for Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock throughout the rest of the runoff election.

The Working Families Party announced that it will host phone banking opportunities through January 5, the day of the Senate runoff election.

Progressive leaders such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) have signed the Working Families Party “People’s Charter.”

The group endorsed Warnock’s bid to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

The Working Families Party calls for defunding America’s law enforcement and shifting law enforcement funding towards housing and health care for “Black and brown people, immigrants, and Indigenous people.”

The Working Families Party’s phone banking for Warnock follows as Black Lives Matter PAC pledged to raise half a million dollars to boost Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and Warnock’s bid to unseat Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Loeffler.

The Black Lives Matter PAC wrote that Ossoff and Warnock’s election would empower its legislative agenda in Congress. The group wrote in an email to supporters:

We know how important this election is going to be in determining what decisions will be made in the Senate for the next few years — decisions that will impact us directly, like access to quality and affordable health care, reforming the criminal justice system, all the way to major electoral reform like passing the BREATHE Act.

Perdue and Loeffler’s loss in the Georgia runoff elections would make Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the likely next vice president, the tiebreaking vote in the Senate.

Georgia GOP spokeswoman Abigail Sigler said in a statement that Ossoff and Warnock’s election would aid progressives’ “socialist agenda.” She said:

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock would work with their radical allies to implement extreme liberal policies, and they would begin with defunding the police. Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and The Squad are eager to help Radical Raphael and Jon Ossoff because enacting their radical socialist agenda hinges on a Democratic Senate Majority.

“Radical Raphael and Jon Ossoff will just be rubber stamps for the socialists propping up their campaigns, and Georgians cannot trust them to fight for conservative values,” Sigler added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.