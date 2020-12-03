Nolte: Carjackings in Democrat-Run Minneapolis Up 537 Percent

So the pitch to my editor went something like this…“Carjackings are up 537 percent in Minneapolis, and shootings are at a 15-year high. You want me to write that up?”

“Sure, but is it 53 percent or 57 percent?”

“No, it’s 537 percent. Five. Three. Seven.”

“Can you send me the link?”

“You don’t believe me?”

“It’s just that 537 percent sounds suspiciously close to a gajillion percent.”

“Here’s the link.”

“Dang.”

“Within a one-hour period Saturday morning, police reported three separate carjackings in southeast Minneapolis, including one where an elderly woman was struck on the head,” reports the far-left Star Tribune. “Such attacks are up 537% this month when compared with last November.”

“The numbers are staggering,” police spokesman John Elder told the Star Tribune. “It defies all civility and any shred of common human decency.”

There’s no longer anything staggering about the consequences that come from voting for Democrats. Unless you own a liquor store or abortion clinic, they lock down your business over a virus with a 99.6 percent survival rate. They force nuns to pay for abortions, they close churches, open pot dispensaries, tell coal miners to “learn to code,” and send pallets of cash to Iran’s America-killing terrorists. Oh, and they also do everything they can to defund and undermine the police, while at the same time, they empty all the prisons.

“Over the past two months, Minneapolis police have logged more than 125 carjackings in the city, a troubling surge that authorities had largely linked to small groups of marauding teens.”

In little ole’ Minneapolis, 125 people have been carjacked in just two months; that’s an average of two a day — in Minneapolis! There were 17 just last week.

Get this… “MPD didn’t specifically track this type of crime until Sept. 22 because they were so infrequent.”

Before the lunatic Democrats on the lunatic Democrat-run city council and the lunatic Democrat mayor embraced the lunacy of this defund the police madness, there were so few carjackings, the police didn’t even track them. Now, two people are getting jacked a day.

Do you have any idea how violent and terrifying it is to get carjacked — to be in your car, many times with your family, and have someone come up on you and yours with a gun and threaten to kill you unless you get out and give up your car and your purse, wallet, watch, and rings?

Shootings have also hit a 15-year high — 500 already this year — in Minneapolis!

The spree comes amid a nearly unprecedented spike in violent crime, particularly shootings, since the May 25 killing of George Floyd in police custody and the civil unrest that followed.

In November, the toll of people shot this year surpassed 500 in Minneapolis, the most in 15 years. Seventy-nine homicides is the highest count since the mid-1990s, an era when the city earned the grim moniker “Murderapolis.”

Gee, maybe letting people riot and burn and loot without consequence sends the wrong message?

You get what you vote for, and you morons voted for Democrats.

