Georgia Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler (R) responded to Democrat Raphael Warnock’s mockery of gun ownership by calling it “disgusting.”

On November 30, 2020, Breitbart News reported Warnock mocked churchgoers who wanted to be able to carry guns for self-defense. He did this in 2014, as the Safe Carry Protection Act was being weighed by state lawmakers.

The Safe Carry Protection Act was designed to reduce the number of state-mandated gun-free zones in hopes of limiting the number of soft targets available to criminal and demented attackers. But Warnock mocked the idea of carrying a gun in a church meeting and suggested such meetings are the “last place” where carrying a firearm ought to be legalized.

Loeffler responded to Warnock’s mockery of churchgoers defending themselves with guns via an exclusive comment to Breitbart News, wherein she said, “As a radical activist preacher, Raphael Warnock has called people who own guns ‘crazy,’ called for universal background checks, and laughed at the thought of law-abiding gun owners carrying their weapons on private property. That’s disgusting.”

She went on to point out that she has the NRA’s endorsement, and she pledged to fight in defense of gun rights. “As a lifelong gun owner who’s endorsed by the NRA, I will always protect the Second Amendment – and fight every day to ensure gun-grabbers like Raphael Warnock never take away our rights,” she said.

Loeffler is the pro-Second Amendment Senate candidate in the January 5, 2021, run-off election against Warnock.

