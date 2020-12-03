Gavin Newsom Imposes Stay-at-Home Order for CA Regions Nearing ICU Capacity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will impose a new stay-at-home order for areas where capacity at intensive care units falls below 15%.

Newsom announced the new plans on Thursday amid an unprecedented surge of new coronavirus cases in the nation’s most populous state.

The new order divides the state into five regions: Northern California, Greater Sacramento, Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley, Southern California.

Newsom said none of the regions currently meet the threshold for the new rules. However, the governor noted Southern California, San Joaquin Valley, Greater Sacramento, and Northern California could reach ICU capacity within the next few days.

If a region does meet the ICU threshold, the order will be in effect for three weeks.

When a region is moved to the Stay-at-Home category, these are to be closed:

Bars

Wineries

Personal services

Hair salons/barbershops

These sectors will be allowed to stay open:

Schools with a waiver

Critical infrastructure

Retail (20% capacity)

Restaurants (only take-out and delivery)

Newsom also said all non-essential travel is temporarily restricted statewide.