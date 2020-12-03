Video: Georgia Vote Counters Appear to Pull Suitcases of Ballots from Under Table After Observers, Media Leave

Video evidence that appears to show stashed cases of ballots in Georgia was played during a legislative hearing on Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, presented bombshell evidence from surveillance cameras that appeared to catch cases of “absentee and military” ballots being pulled out from under a table to be counted in Fulton County, Georgia.

The alleged incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena after counting allegedly stopped when the observers and other workers were told to go home.

The woman testifying said she witnessed four “suitcases” be pulled out from under the table. That occurred after a supervisor “with blond braids” told poll workers to leave the room. Four people, including the woman with the braids who told the others to leave, stayed behind to continue counting votes, according to the allegation.

“So what are these ballots doing there separate from all the other ballots and why are they only counting them whenever the place is cleared out with no witnesses?” Jacki Pick, a Trump legal team volunteer, asked the Georgia Senate.

Pick said the unobserved counting went on from 10:30 p.m. until about 1:00 a.m. The attorney alleged the counting resumed only after the Republican observers and members of the media left the room.

Jenna Ellis, a member of Trump’s legal team, said it indicated “fraud.”

The VIDEO EVIDENCE being shown in the Georgia Senate Hearing is SHOCKING. Room cleared at 10:30pm. 4 people stay behind. Thousands of ballots pulled from under a table in suitcases and scanned. FRAUD!!! — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 3, 2020

“Thousands of ballots pulled from under a table in suitcases and scanned,” she said about the “shocking” evidence.

Pick estimated the number of ballots tabulated after observers and the media left the room “is beyond the margin of victory,” which is allegedly fewer than 13,000 votes. She said she used the video evidence to confirm details alleged in affidavits filed by the Republican observers.

Watch Pick’s full testimony above.

