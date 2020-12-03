Watch Live: Georgia State Senate Holds Hearing on Election Integrity

The Georgia state Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Thursday that will examine alleged “election improprieties” and work to ensure the “integrity of Georgia’s voting process.”

The hearing will start at 1:00 P.M. Eastern. The hearing follows as President Donald Trump and other Republicans have raised concerns about election integrity during the 2020 elections. The hearings follow as the state will have a runoff election featuring Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) and Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

This hearing will make Georgia the fourth state to hold election integrity hearings, alongside Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona.

State Sen. William Ligon (R) will chair the hearing.

Ligon said in a statement on Wednesday that Republicans will work to ensure the integrity of Georgia’s electoral system. He said:

We are facing unprecedented challenges to our election system and its integrity,” stated Sen. Ligon. “As Georgians, we must step up to the enormous task that faces us. I appreciate Chairman Jesse Stone appointing this subcommittee. His charge to me is to examine the recent election cycle, the recount process, the audit process, the current investigations taking place, the litigation that is moving forward, as well as address issues relating to the upcoming runoffs.

Ligon added, “That is a broad mandate to accomplish in such short order, yet, by the grace of God, we will accomplish the task with the help of patriotic Georgia citizens.”

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of this hearing.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.