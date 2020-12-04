Former Vice President Joe Biden admitted Thursday that he fractured his foot after he took a shower and tried to pull his dog’s tail.

The former vice president detailed the incident in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper:

What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog. And anybody who’s been around my house knows, dropped — the little pup dropped the ball in front of me, and for me to grab the ball. And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this, and he ran, and I was joking, running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug, and I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened.

“Oh, man,” Tapper replied.

“Not a very exciting story,” Biden said.

“No,” Tapper agreed.

The incident happened Sunday as Biden’s office said that the former vice president “slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle” while at his home in Delaware.

A subsequent CT scan showed that Biden had several hairline fractures in his foot after the injury and would require a walking boot.

Biden was seen Tuesday wearing the walking boot ahead of a press event in Delaware, but did not wear it during his interview with Tapper. He said that although doctors wanted him to wear a protective boot on his foot after the accident it was “kind of clumsy” and he does not wear it all the time.

President Donald Trump urged Biden to “get well soon” after watching footage of the former vice president leaving the medical facility.