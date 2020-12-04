Nolte: Mayor Blames Corona Spike on Everything but the Virus

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo (R-TX) is blaming a spike in coronavirus cases on “corona fatigue” and “big box stores.”

“I think people just… the consensus is people just had COVID fatigue and they let down, as Dr. [Deborah] Birx said, you got to wear the mask and you’ve got to maintain the distancing and you’ve got to avoid crowds,” Margo said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation.

“We did a deep dive in our contact tracing for the week of November the 10th through the 16th and found that 55% of the positives were coming from shopping at large retailers, what we’d term as the big box stores,” he said. “And those are considered essential under CISA guidelines under homeland security. And we don’t really have- I don’t have any control over any limitations there.”

So now he’s asking, during the Christmas season, for retailers such as Walmart and Costco to volunteer to limit occupancy.

But-But-But I thought Walmart was safe and schools and churches were not?

But-But-But I thought the virus knew to stay away from monster corporations that donated money to politicians and only infected those upstart small businesses and where we rubes worship and where lazy teachers don’t want to go to work?

But-But-But I thought it was safe for the terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter to get together, but not Trump supporters?

Are you kidding me with this?

At what point do we blame the virus for acting like a virus?

And could it possibly be the cooler weather? I realize we’re talking about El Paso here, but it does get colder in El Paso this time of year, especially at night, and viruses thrive in colder weather, so could it possibly be that?

And this is my favorite part of the mayor’s thinking … we “found that 55% of the positives were coming from shopping at large retailers.”

Uhm, isn’t pretty much everyone shopping at big box stores? How do you know people caught it there? Maybe the coronavirus is in our socks. After all, 99.7 percent of the people who test positive for the coronavirus wear socks. That has to be it! Burn your socks and all will be well!

You want to know what this is all starting to sound like to me? Superstition.

A virus is a virus is a virus.

We can go to Walmart. We can’t go to church.

The pot dispensaries, abortion clinics, and liquor stores are open for business. The schools are not.

This isn’t science.

This is a pagan religion.

